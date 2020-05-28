Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana's wedding designer Elizabeth Emanuel team up during lockdown Elizabeth Emanuel will be reading a children's book on Sarah's YouTube channel

Sarah Ferguson has announced that she is teaming up with Princess Diana's wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel to read a children's book on her YouTube channel.

The mother-of-two announced the news on Thursday morning, telling her followers on Instagram: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be telling the story Old Barn Owl and my guest friend is Elizabeth Emanuel @byeethedesigner #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books #childrensbooks Link to channel in my bio."

SEE: A look back at Princess Beatrice's star-studded engagement party

Elizabeth and former husband David pictured with Princess Diana

Elizabeth Emanuel and her former husband David created Princess Diana's stunning wedding dress for her nuptials to Prince Charles in 1981, and the couple continued to design for the Princess until 1986, when she began working with other designers.

Sarah has had a host of celebrity friends take part in her new project, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Just last week, the 60-year-old was joined by her daughter Princess Eugenie, who read the children's book, All in One Piece by Jill Murphy, from her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

READ: 21 of the most iconic – and expensive – royal wedding dresses in history

Princess Diana's incredible wedding dress

The book tells the story of a family of elephants, which Eugenie said are her favourite animals. In fact, the royal is a patron of the Elephant Family, a charity which protects elephants and their habitat.

Other past guests include former Luxembourg princess Tessy Antony de Nassau and Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Sarah has been delighting children and grownups during the coronavirus lockdown with her daily book readings on her YouTube channel, and it's become so popular that she has even created a social media account for her project.

Princess Eugenie recently took part in her mother's project

MORE: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home at Royal Lodge Windsor

"My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time," proud daughter Princess Eugenie posted on her Instagram Stories earlier this month.

"If you’d like your story read or you would like to take part then look below to join in on a bit of fun," she wrote as she promoted her mother's latest post, which asked her followers to send in the favourite children's story via email.