Who's who in Prince William and Kate Middleton's A-team? Their entourage revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently isolating at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, and have been unable to attend any engagements in weeks due to the current coronavirus restrictions. But when the royal couple are out and about, they have a whole team behind them to ensure that everything goes to plan. Here's everyone in William and Kate's team…

Hannah Cockburn-Logie – Private Secretary

Hannah Cockburn-Logie was appointed as the Cambridges' new private secretary in June. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hannah took on the role at the start of the month, and is now responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements once lockdown ends. Importantly, Hannah already has a relationship with Kate and her husband, Prince William. She arranged and accompanied the couple on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016 - and she clearly made a good impression!

Kate has clearly taken her time to ensure she found the right person for the role. It has been six months since her former private secretary Catherine Quinn left her position after two years. Catherine was appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly, who left her post in 2017 after ten years of service to the royal family.

Christian Jones – Communications Secretary

Christian Jones was promoted to Communications Secretary in April 2019, from Deputy Communications Secretary. He has a political background, having previously worked as a speechwriter and a press secretary for the government's Department for Exiting the European Union. A number of press officers also make up William and Kate's communications team.

Jason Knauf – Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation

Jason took over as CEO of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation from Lorraine Heggessey in September 2019. The American PR guru first joined the royal household in 2015, first as a communications secretary to Their Royal Highnesses and then as their senior advisor. He previously worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland and was also once an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – Royal Nanny

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo works full-time for the Cambridges, caring for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She was employed by Kate in 2014, when George was just eight months old, having graduated from Bath's prestigious Norland College. She is often seen by the children's side wearing her distinctive Norland uniform – a brown dress with white gloves and a brown hat.

Amanda Cook Tucker – Hairdresser

Amanda Cook Tucker, the woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, has styled Kate's locks for years. She even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves. One thing's for sure, with Amanda on call, not a hair will be out of place.

Natasha Archer – Stylist

Natasha Archer, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, is the creative brain behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style. She was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy and since then, Tash has been upping the "it factor" of Kate's wardrobe. She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate holds tight to her style-icon status. What’s more, Natasha is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Digital team

The Cambridges have taken on new additions to help manage their social media presence and we've seen the couple take a much more personal approach on Instagram in recent months.

