Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse inside kitchen at home she shares with Prince Andrew The Duchess of York lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, and it showed off part of the kitchen of Royal Lodge, where she lives in Windsor. The down-to-earth royal wore a plaid shirt and a wide smile as she held a cupcake up to the camera that was decorated with the logo of her new charitable foundation, Sarah's Trust.

Two more photos showed trays of the delicious looking baked treats. The Duchess captioned the snapshots: "Thank you so much to @kikas_cupcakes for donating your wonderful cupcakes to @haircuts4homelessuk @sarahs_trust_." The background of the first picture showed sleek beech kitchen cabinets curved around a back wall with dark worktops on which stood a television and a bowl of fruit.

On the top of the cabinets, a picnic basket could just be spotted and just over Sarah's left shoulder sat a vase of pink peonies. The 60-year-old is spending lockdown at the Windsor residence with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, their youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank. Sarah's followers welcomed the behind-the-scenes glimpse into her home life and praised her positive attitude and charitable efforts.

One commented: "They look delicious! Oh, and it’s so lovely to see you so cheerful and natural as ever!" Others chimed in: "Good on you Sarah, doing your bit," and: "You are the most loyal and giving person. You've taught me to always hold my head up high no matter what's going on [heart emoji]." The mother-of-two announced the launch of Sarah's Trust earlier this month.

In a statement, Sarah said: "I am incredibly excited to be bringing all of my charitable causes under one roof with Sarah’s Trust. It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time. We will focus on a whole range of causes, all across the world, but at this terrible time, it’s right that our first projects should be to help to contend with the impact of coronavirus both at home and abroad."

So far, the organisation has overseen the distribution of more than 150,000 deliveries of food and hygiene items to key workers in over 80 locations.

