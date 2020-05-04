Happy birthday, Jack Brooksbank! Princess Eugenie's husband celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday, and in honour of the occasion, Eugenie shared a beautiful black-and-white photo from their 2018 wedding. The previously unseen snapshot shows the happy couple posing together inside Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, where their afternoon wedding reception was held. While Jack is smiling for the camera, his new wife is gazing off into the distance. Eugenie, 30, also shared a second photo on her Instagram account, this time taken from behind and showing Jack walking in the garden. She sweetly captioned her post: "Happy birthday my love xx," along with a love heart eyes emoji.

Princess Eugenie shared an unseen wedding photo in honour of Jack's birthday

Eugenie and wine merchant Jack started dating in 2011, with their engagement announced by Buckingham Palace in January 2018. Their wedding took place on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor with an evening reception held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot at Windsor Castle

It's a special time of the year for Eugenie and Jack. Just recently, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary together, with the Princess sharing some sweet images taken in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where they are staying with Eugenie's mother and father, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Captioning her photos, she wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days."

The royal couple helped to deliver healthy meals to NHS workers

Jack and Eugenie have certainly been doing their best to keep people's spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, they headed out to help deliver healthy lunches to Imperial College, London. One image showed Jack and Eugenie, both wearing protective masks, stood by their car with a member of staff, with Jack holding a box of meals. Both are dressed down for their low-key visit, with Jack almost unrecognisable with a beanie on his head, and Eugenie opting for a checked shirt, jeans and navy coat.