The Spanish royal family have left their home in Madrid in order to visit the Canary Islands as the country recovers following the coronavirus crisis. Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their children Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor began their tour in Gran Canaria, with the Spanish Queen looking beautiful as ever in a polka dot dress from one of her favourite high street brands, Zara. Perhaps she indulged in a spot of online shopping during the lockdown?

Queen Letizia looked beautiful in a Zara dress

Letizia's pick is a bargain sale buy from the store, costing just £19.99. Sadly, it's since sold out – sob! She teamed her gorgeous dress with a pair of neutral espadrilles, which are one of her go-to summer shoe styles. To finish her look, she pulled her brunette hair back into a chic ponytail.

Combined structured dress, £19.99, Zara

The Spanish royal family have stepped out for a number of public engagements since restrictions have eased. Earlier in June, Queen Letizia and King Felipe visited the Prado National Museum in Madrid, with the mother of two looking beautiful as ever in head-to-toe red.

The royal couple were on hand to help launch the Spain For Sure campaign, which aims to attract foreign tourists back to the region now that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over in the country. The Queen's vibrant satin midi dress was from another of her favourite labels, Massimo Dutti, teamed with slingback heels from Carolina Herrera and a matching clutch bag by Magrit.

Wearing Massimo Dutti in Madrid

Of course, the stylish royal has often teamed her outfits with a protective face mask, and she rocks it with ease! No doubt we'll see plenty more appearances from the Spanish royal family as they continue their tour of the Canary Islands in the coming days.