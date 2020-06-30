Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet photo of her two good friends, Tanya and Nadim Laperouse, in order to raise awareness during allergy awareness week. Since the trio are were photographed in close proximity and indoors, it appears that it is a snap from before lockdown sanctions, and the Duchess of York wrote: "I am united with my good friends Tanya and Nadim in their battle against allergies and during allergy awareness week.

Sarah shared a snap with Tanya and Nadim

"It’s vital for us to remember the importance of their work. Tanya and Nadim founded the @natashasfoundation in memory of their darling daughter Natasha and are dedicated to finding a cure to allergies and making our world a safer place #worldallergyweek #natashasfoundation #allergies #natashaslaw."

Their daughter, Natasha, tragically died from anaphylaxis to sesame while on a flight to Nice for a weekend away back in 2016. Speaking about her allergies on their website, they wrote: "In the early years of Natasha’s life, we were terrified of feeding her an ‘unsafe’ food. No help or advice had been given to us; the internet then had little information that could help us so we relied entirely upon our own common sense and instincts."

Sarah and Prince Andrew with their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

The couple added that they formed the charity to "prevent and cure food allergies for every food allergy sufferer; it is also our mission to bring about positive change by focusing on law, education, awareness and research to ensure the needs of allergy sufferers are met in a meaningful way. We aim to offer a new hope that will change the lives of all those living with this life-threatening disease".