Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma welcome twins - find out adorable names The couple have been married since 2017

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma have become parents to twins, welcoming a son and daughter in Madrid on 7 July. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! Spain confirmed that the couple have named their children Nicolas and Sofia.

Peruvian fashion designer Alessandra was supported by her mother Liz Foy de Osma, who travelled to Madrid for the birth of her first grandchildren and told friends that the babies are in perfect health, according to Cosas Peru.

Alessandra married Prince Christian of Hanover, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August of Hanover, in November 2017 during a civil service at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office. The couple later celebrated their religious wedding in March 2018 at the Basilica of San Pedro in Lima, Peru.

Prince Christian and Alessandra on their wedding day in March 2018

Prince Christian's father Ernst married Princess Caroline of Monaco in 1999 after his divorce to his first wife Swiss heiress Chantal Hochuli. Ernst and Caroline share a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, while Caroline has three children from a previous marriage - Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Charlotte Casiraghi.

At her wedding to Prince Christian, Alessandra wore a high-neck dress by Jorge Vázquez accessorised with the Hanover Floral tiara, which was previously worn by her step mother-in-law Princess Caroline. The star-studded ceremony was attended by members of Monaco's royal family, as well as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and supermodel Kate Moss.

Prince Ernst August and Princess Caroline of Monaco

Prince Christian, 35, is second-in-line to the former Hanoverian throne, behind his 36-year-old older brother Prince Ernst August, Hereditary Prince of Hanover. Christian first met Alessandra during a trip to South America in 2005 and after years of friendship, they stepped out as a couple in 2011.

