The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 73rd birthday on Friday, and it certainly looks like she received plenty of well wishes from her family, fans and the organisations she works so closely with. And while Clarence House released two beautiful new photographs of Camilla to mark her big day, the royal household also shared some sweet messages from her charities and patronages on Friday – including a special drawing of the royal by Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of The Silver Line.

The sweet illustration shows Camilla holding a birthday cake that reads: "Happy Birthday to Camilla, with love and best wishes from Esther and all your fans in The Silver Line!" The star signed the picture: "Esther 17/7/2020."

The Duchess has been a proud patron of the Silver Line since 2017, and most recently joined a call with the charity during the coronavirus lockdown, speaking with Esther and 90-year-old Betty from Hampshire.

She said at the time: "For many lonely people, the Silver Line represents a lifeline into the outside world. As its proud Patron I am thinking about all the Silver Liners, the staff and the volunteers in these challenging times.

"Once again it was a huge pleasure to talk to Betty, as I always find her indomitable spirit truly inspiring. We both agreed that we must all keep picking up the telephone, keep sharing our thoughts and keep making friends... it is these little things that help get us all through these dark days and find light at the end of them."

The Silver Line is the only 24-hours-a-day free and confidential helpline which offers information, friendship and advice to older people. The Silver Line also offers telephone and letter-based befriending by volunteers known as 'Silver Line Friends'.