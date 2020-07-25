Prince Joachim of Denmark hospitalised following blood clot on the brain The Dutch royal required an operation

Prince Joachim of Denmark was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery on Friday night.

The royal suffered a blood clot on the brain and was operated on immediately. Prince Joachim was reported to be in a stable condition on Saturday.

A statement confirmed: "His Royal Highness Prince Joachim was admitted to the University Hospital of Toulouse, France, late last night. The prince was operated on immediately afterwards for a blood clot in the brain and the operation was successful. The condition of His Royal Highness is stable today."

The Prince has been hospitalised

Just days before the Danish royals had been celebrating Prince Felix's 18th birthday at their beautiful summer residence in France.

Felix and his parents, Joachim and Countess Alexandra were joined by his stepmother Princess Marie and siblings Prince Nikolai, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena for his milestone birthday at the Château de Cayx in southern France.

Prince Joachim with Prince Harry

Earlier this month, Prince Joachim and his family shared more photos from their summer holiday, including one which showed him sat outside with his children.

In May, Prince Joachim's son Prince Henrik, ten, was tested coronavirus.

A statement released by the Danish royal court announced that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's son was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. He was also tested for coronavirus and was given the all-clear.

Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik. He has two children from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17. Joachim and Alexandra finalised their divorce in 2005. He married French-born Marie in 2008 and they welcomed their first child together, Prince Henrik, in 2009, followed by daughter, Princess Athena, in 2012.

