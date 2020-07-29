Sarah Ferguson thrills fans with photo from her travels The Duchess of York has long supported women's issues

Sarah Ferguson has thrilled fans with a throwback photo from her travels on Wednesday. The Duchess took to Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of herself beaming as she sat surrounded by a large group of women. While she didn't specify the exact location, it appeared to have been taken in South Asia, an area Sarah loves to visit.

The special snap was shared as part of Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted trend, which was designed to encourage women's empowerment. Many famous faces have joined in, from Jennifer Aniston to Holly Willoughby. Part of the challenge is to nominate three more women to take part, and Sarah captioned her photo: "Challenge accepted @clairepowellcan @ladytang @debhelsby #womenempowerment."

The down-to-earth royal's fans loved the picture and the sentiment behind it, with their comments including: "Lovely," "You are an amazing lady," "Beautiful photo," and: "Super woman!" Last year, in honour of her 60th birthday, Sarah shared previously unseen photos of her travels to the sub-continent, where she has spent time volunteering and meeting local people, especially women and girls.

The photos, which the Duke of York's ex-wife captioned: "colourful moments", saw the Duchess wearing a purple sari with a garland of flowers around her neck and a traditional bindi on her forehead while posing next to a smiling young girl.

The Duchess shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Mum-of-two Sarah recently attended her daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and she shared on Instagram how grateful she was for all of the support she received from fans.

A few days after the ceremony on 17 July, the Duchess wrote a message, which read: "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages.

"Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law." Aww!

