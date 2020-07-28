Sarah Ferguson surprises in the most incredible leopard print dress The royal was glowing

We're not sure we've ever seen a leopard print dress as vibrant as the one worn by Sarah, Duchess of York on Monday!

The royal took to Instagram to share another instalment of her Storytime with Fergie and Friends series, and for the occasion, donned a bright blue, leopard print dress.

Needless to say, Sarah looked as fabulous as ever, and it seems her followers thought so too.

"Lovely pic, you suit that colour so much," one wrote, while a second gushed: "Love your dress."

Sarah's dress was fabulous!

Doting mum Sarah added the caption: "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be reading @the_bongles Monster Takeaway by Oscar Van Heek and my guest friend is @rebeccagrantofficial."

The 60-year-old is known for her bold fashion statements, and in recent months has taken to social media wearing everything from flower crowns and flat caps to bright yellow and green frocks.

It's been a very exciting month for the Duchess, whose eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, married in a surprise ceremony on 17 July.

Days after the ceremony, Sarah took to social media to thank her followers for their kind message in the wake of Beatrice's big day.

She wrote: "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages."

!Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

The Duchess also shared touching words about happiness and gratitude written by Denis Waitley.

They read: "Happiness cannot be travelled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

