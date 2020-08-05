Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown has shared an insight into one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's date nights, revealing that the pair attended a party at Soho House Amsterdam, one of the coolest spots in the city.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Meghan's 39th birthday, Bobbi not only shared a sweet message about the Duchess, but revealed that she had bumped into doting parents Meghan and Harry at the private members club.

What's more, the founder of Bobbi Brown added that when she worked with Meghan on a past shoot, the Duchess had told her "about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK," however she didn't mention that it was Prince Harry!

She sweetly also referred to Meghan as "so cool and funny" and a "joy to work with".

Posting a gorgeous photo of herself and Meghan in the back of a car, Bobbi wrote: "Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with.

"Sweet, cool and so funny. At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK. I didn’t ask who.

"Saw them again at a very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day. Sweet as always. Photo @jakerosenberg @coveteur."

Meghan no doubt spent her big day celebrating with her family in Los Angeles, where she currently resides with Harry and their one-year-old son Archie.

The Sussexes moved to Los Angeles in March after stepping back from royal life and it will be the first time that they will celebrate Meghan's birthday in their new home city.

For Meghan's 38th birthday last year, Harry shared a touching photo of his wife wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account.

