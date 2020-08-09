Princess Charlotte has exciting news to look forward to when she returns to school The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently isolating in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had some very happy news in their inner circle over the weekend, as their good friends Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe are expecting their first child. What's more, Thomas is Princess Charlotte's godfather, while Lucy is a teacher at Thomas's Battersea, where Prince George and Charlotte are pupils. The exciting news was announced in The Sunday Times, who also revealed that the couple tied the knot last month in a low-key lockdown wedding ceremony in south west London. The big day was attended by close family and friends at Chelsea Old Church.

Initially, they were due to marry in April, with Charlotte and George having special roles as bridesmaid and usher, but they were forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

Thomas and Lucy have been pictured with the Cambridges on a number of occasions over the years, most recently in January while in Norfolk celebrating Kate's birthday.

The couple attended church with William and Kate in Sandringham, and were also joined by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Thomas van Straubenzee

Thomas and his younger brother Charlie attended Ludgrove School with William and Prince Harry. He served as an usher along with James Meade at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, and shared a toast at the wedding reception.

Both brothers were also ushers at Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

Thomas and Lucy are expecting their first child

Thomas and Lucy's baby news also follows shortly after the arrival of Charlie and Daisy's first child. In March, the couple welcomed a daughter named Clover, and it was reported that Harry was expected to be godfather.

The exciting baby news will no doubt be a talking point for George and Charlotte when they return to school. Currently, the Cambridges have been staying at Anmer Hall during the pandemic, and Kate and William have been homeschooling George and Charlotte.

Lucy is a teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school

The doting parents have opened up about their experiences teaching their young children on a number of occasions, and have been having the same challenges as everyone else!

In an appearance on This Morning earlier in May, Kate also said that George wasn’t so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

