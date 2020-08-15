Princess Anne celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday 15 August – and Prince Charles has marked the special milestone with a sweet post.

MORE: Princess Anne's incredible birthday gift revealed

Sharing a series of incredible photos of the Princess Royal – including one of Charles and his sister racing around on horses – Clarence House wrote: "Wishing The Princess Royal a very happy 70th Birthday. Let’s take a look back at some family photos through the decades…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen on Zoom with Princess Anne

The sweet post also included black-and-white photos of Prince Charles and Princess Anne as children and young adults throughout the years, capturing their close bond.

MORE: Stunning portraits of Princess Anne released to mark 70th birthday

Clarence House shared the amazing post on Instagram

MORE: The Queen unveils touching tribute to Princess Anne's marriage

Fans were delighted by the photos, and rushed to the comment section of the royal's post to wish Princess Anne well.

"Many happy returns and thank you for sharing all of these wonderful photographs," wrote one. "Happy 70th Birthday to Her Royal Highness! Wishing a very happy and peaceful year!" added another, with a third noting: "Very nice photos and memories. Hope The Princess Royal has a wonderful birthday given all the Covid-19 restrictions."

Three striking new official portraits were also released in honour of Anne's birthday, shot by renowned photographer John Swannel at her Gatcombe Park home.

The Princess - who lives at her private Gloucestershire home with her family - is spending her birthday sailing along the West Coast of Scotland with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

For her birthday, the hard-working royal was treated to a very special gift by The Ministry of Defence, which announced honorary Army and RAF promotions for the Princess in recognition of her "invaluable contribution and commitment to the military".

Not bad!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.