Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans on Friday when she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

While her baby news is a cause for celebration, her pregnancy has meant a shift in the line of succession to the throne – particularly for her uncle the Earl of Wessex and his children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sweet love story

The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, will now drop to twelfth place, behind Eugenie and Jack's son or daughter.

His children will also move down the line, meaning James becomes thirteenth and Louise will now be fourteenth in line to the throne.

Prince Edward with his two children

It's unlikely though that Eugenie's child will ever be monarch as the royal baby is way too far down the line of succession. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – who are third, fourth and fifth, respectively – the crown is almost certain to remain on the Cambridge side of the family.

This is the first child for the royal couple

Eugenie and Jack shared their happy news on Instagram, posting two photos and writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the happy couple hold up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

Buckingham Palace also said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Once the news was confirmed, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson exclusively told HELLO!: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

