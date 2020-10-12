Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the UK before New Year The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into their new life in the US since stepping back from royal duties in March, but there have been reports that the couple could return to the UK to by New Year, in light of the upcoming trial for Meghan's privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Ltd in January 2021.

When they first announced their plan to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan said they planned to split their time between the UK and North America.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, the couple have been unable to travel back to the UK sooner.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Archie's lockdown milestones

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Meghan Markle talks coping with horrific trolling

According to The Sun, staff in Windsor have been told to prepare Harry and Meghan's home Frogmore Cottage for a possible visit. .The couple still own the property and will stay in it when they visit the UK. In September, it was confirmed that the Sussexes had repaid the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating the Grade-II listed property.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said at the time: "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

While their plans for Christmas have not been disclosed, there is a possibility that the couple may decide to spend the festive period in the UK. Last year, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Canada.

MORE: The secret message in Meghan Markle's latest outfit

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

A trial date for the Duchess' High Court case against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday has also been provisionally set for 11 January 2021. As the current government rules stand, those travelling from the US (which is not currently on the UK's travel corridors list), must self-isolate for 14 days after they arrive in the country. If Meghan is due to attend in-person, she would have to fly to the UK before New Year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their last public appearance in the UK at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March. Since moving to the US, Harry and Meghan have been keeping in touch with their charities using Zoom calls but have recently began making in-person appearances.

The couple recorded a special episode with the Teenager Therapy podcast to mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October. Meghan opened up about the experience she endured while on maternity leave with her son Archie last year.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals his surprising hobby

Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service in March

The Duchess said: "I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Eight months of that I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. It's almost unsurvivable. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like.

"Because I don’t care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental health is so damaging. Part of the work that we do, being able to talk to people, it's still a human experience and that's universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt and to need someone to talk to".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.