Kate Middleton returns to royal duties after October half-term

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to her royal duties this week after spending the October half-term break with her children.

Kate held an Early Years meeting on Wednesday, according to the Court Circular, which records all of the royal family's engagements.

Back in January, the Duchess launched an early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aimed to spark a nationwide conversation on raising the next generation. She even undertook a tour of the UK in support of the project, visiting Cardiff, Woking, London, Newtownards and Aberdeen.

Prince William and Kate enjoyed a fun-filled break with their children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two. The Cambridges reportedly visited the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast during the half-term break, where they previously holidayed in July.

At the start of half-term, the family-of-five baked cupcakes, which were delivered to a Royal British Legion care home in Norfolk to support the Poppy Appeal. William and Kate have since changed the profile photos on their social media accounts in tribute to Remembrance week.

Kate during a visit to Cardiff in January 2020 to promote her early childhood survey

The couple's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess also made an appearance at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, which was televised on Sunday evening.

In a pre-recorded segment, William and Kate presented NHS workers with the special recognition award, during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

