Pregnant Princess Eugenie opens up about lockdown in rare interview The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank will welcome their first baby in early 2021

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her first child, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective, which fights modern slavery by convening change-makers and raising awareness.

MORE: Princess Eugenie moves in with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew?

Talking to Cameron Saul, ambassador for #TOGETHERBAND, on an Instagram Live, the mother-to-be opened up about lockdown and her father-in-law's battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie gives rare interview during lockdown

"Lockdown's been OK for me. I can't believe we're on lockdown 2.0, as everyone's calling it," she told Cameron, whose #TOGETHERBANDs are handmade in Nepal by a collective of women who have been rescued from human trafficking.

"I'm very lucky to have had my health throughout number 1 and number 2 and I just can't really begin to imagine what people are going through, who are getting ill."

SEE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's beautiful London home revealed

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's stunning childhood home at the Royal Lodge unveiled

Of her husband Jack Brooksbank's father, George, who was hospitalised back in March, she said: "My father-in-law was quite ill in lockdown one so I am so grateful that he is alive, that there are so many incredible people out there fighting for everyone's lives."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together

Princess Eugenie is currently pregnant with her and Jack's first child. Prince Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter announced the happy news via the Palace back in September.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the official statement read.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The royal has kept a low profile since announcing the happy news

On her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared two photos and added: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

The pictures showed the happy couple holding up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

Since the announcement, the royal has kept a low profile and has only been pictured a few times.