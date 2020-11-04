Pregnant Princess Eugenie glowing as she makes public appearance for her charity The Queen's granddaughter is expecting her first child in early 2021

Princess Eugenie made a public appearance in support of her anti-slavery charity on Tuesday.

The royal, 30, who announced in September that she is expecting her first child with Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, conducted the webinar from what appeared to be her home office.

In a photo shared by the Anti-Slavery Collective on Instagram, the Queen's granddaughter was joined by her co-founder Julia de Boinville, The Traffik Analysis Hub's Chief Executive, Neil Giles, and IBM's Global Solutions Architect, John McGrath "to present their revolutionary new global data hub that facilitates the sharing of human trafficking information".

The charity's Instagram caption added: "Using advanced cognitive technologies developed by IBM, Traffik Analysis Hub partners gather information and share highly accessible analysis of human trafficking, drawing on over 300,000 records. IBM uses AI technology to quickly analyse and process volumes of data from a variety of sources; while ensuring its security and integrity".

It comes after Princess Eugenie and her co-founder and friend Julia visited a Salvation Army safe house in support of their charity Anti-Slavery Collective, which the pair set up in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.

The Anti-Slavery Collective shared a photo from Eugenie's webinar

The Princess married her long-term boyfriend Jack at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. The couple reside at Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

The York family had another reason to celebrate earlier this year as Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a private ceremony in Windsor in July.

Eugenie and Jack's first child will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born in early 2021, and the tot will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

