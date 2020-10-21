Princess Eugenie opens up about 'daunting' surgery as a child The royal often uses her platform for good

Princess Eugenie has helped launch a collection of porcelain buttercups to raise money for the hospital where she had surgery on her spine as a child, even opening up about how "daunting" it is for children facing operations.

MORE: Princess Eugenie makes stunning new public appearance in the prettiest floral dress

Eugenie, who is set to welcome her first child next year, is patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she was treated at age 12 for a rare condition of scoliosis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie

Speaking about the collaboration with artist Clare Twomey, who has designed 2,000 limited edition hand-finished buttercups to raise funds for the hospital, Eugenie said: "I know from my own experience that being a child in hospital and having complex surgery can be very daunting.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie shares unseen wedding photos and secret holidays in anniversary video

Eugenie often shares photos of her scar

RELATED: Princess Eugenie given special new role close to her heart

“For almost 100 years, buttercups have offered hope at the RNOH, and I am so pleased to see this tradition continue in such a beautiful way.”

The buttercups are priced at £45 each, and hold particular significance for the hospital.

Dating back to the 1930s, artificial buttercups were made and sold in central London to raise funds for the hospital’s appeal.

What's more, the flower is an emblem of hope and optimism.

The Queen's granddaughter often encourages her followers to proudly share photos of their own scars, some of which she has re-posted on her Instagram Stories.

Eugenie uses her large social media following to raise awareness of important issues

Following her surgery as a child, Eugenie had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

The Princess also wore a low-back dress on the wedding day to proudly show her scoliosis scar when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, in a bid to help break any taboo surrounding scars.

Recently, the expectant mother praised megastar Selena Gomez for sharing a photo of the scar she was left with after a kidney transplant.

Eugenie wrote on social media: "I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness."

The buttercups can be bought here.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.