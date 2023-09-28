Zara and Mike Tindall's countryside home is total dream to raise three kids - tour

Zara and Mike Tindall are trying to give their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas, a normal upbringing away from the media as much as possible, and that comes down to where they live too.

The sporty couple reside in a quiet corner of Gloucestershire on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, after they sold their £1.69million property in Cheltenham in 2013.

WATCH: Mike Tindall films inside private lounge

In a recent ITV interview, for the West Country news, Zara was being quizzed on the Festival of British eventing, which is held annually at the estate and it led her to think back to her childhood there. "It was a great place to grow up around horses, looking after animals - the respect and partnership that you have to build with the animals, it teaches you so much you know growing up and as a kid. It really is an amazing life starting to be outside as well, you know, all the time," she said. And that she is now trying to replicate for her own brood.

In 2018, they submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

Although the couple rarely open up about their private home life, they have revealed a few glimpses inside their house on social media and TV interviews, showcasing their home gym and beautiful garden. Take a tour…

Former rugby player Mike filmed from the living room for a live interview on The One Show in August 2020, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background. The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair.

The couple have a stunning lounge

A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

RELATED: Inside 12 of the most beautiful royal living rooms

MORE: Princess Anne's palatial home is surprisingly cosy – inside

Zara loves country living

Zara appeared to sit inside her kitchen for a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2020. She confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS," Zara said.

In another clip posted on Mike's Twitter as he completed a charity challenge in May 2020, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful buddleia plant behind him.

Mike uses his garden for fitness

Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April 2020. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

READ: Zara Tindall discusses moving to Australia with husband Mike

The couple have a huge home gym

Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March 2020. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.