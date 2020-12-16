Why Prince Louis has had a different upbringing to Prince George and Princess Charlotte Prince William and Kate's youngest child was born in April 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given royal fans a glimpse into their year amid the coronavirus pandemic – and have made brief appearances with their children! Royal watchers have been delighted to see how much they've grown - particularly Prince Louis.

The royal youngster, who celebrated his second birthday on 23 April, has had a slightly different upbringing to his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis clap for the NHS in adorable video

Prince William and Kate reside at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, London, but until 2017, they had lived in two different places. Prince Louis, who was born in 2018, is therefore the only one of their children who has lived in London the majority of his whole life.

From 2010 to 2013, the couple lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot. Prince George was born in July 2013 and the Cambridges relocated to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, after William transferred to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

The Cambridges live at Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte arrived in May 2015 and Kate captured photos of their newborn daughter as they settled into life as a family-of-four at Anmer Hall. Prince George started his education in Norfolk in January 2016, attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The Cambridges continued living at their country estate, which was a wedding gift from the Queen, until William carried out his last shift with East Anglia Air Ambulance in July 2017. The family made a permanent move to Kensington Palace in time for Prince George to start school at Thomas's Battersea. Unfortunately, Kate was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis and was unable to accompany her son on his first day at school.

William and Kate have maintained their Anmer Hall residence and are thought to be self-isolating with their children at the property during the coronavirus lockdown. The Cambridges tend to spend weekends, school holidays and Christmas at their Norfolk home.

Meanwhile, at this age, the nursery plans for both George and Charlotte were already revealed. However, with the pandemic, Prince William and Kate might delay Louis' start.

