Princess Charlene of Monaco debuted a dramatically different hair look on Wednesday.

During a royal outing to hand out Christmas presents in Monaco with her husband Prince Albert and their son Prince Jacques, Charlene's total transformation could be seen.

Instead of her usual bright blonde haircut, the princess' hair had been trimmed closer to her head, with one section at the side completely shaved.

The rest of her hair had been dyed a darker blonde and Charlene also sported a short, side-swept fringe. The mother-of-two wore a brown jacket with a bold black print and a co-ordinating bronze mask covered in sequins.

Charlene and her husband have been married since 2011, having announced their engagement the previous year.

The 42-year-old is a doting mum to son Prince Jacques and his twin sister Princess Gabriella, who turned six last week.

Back in September, the couple delighted fans as they shared an adorable back-to-school photo of their children.

The Princess debuted her new look during a royal outing

In the heart-warming snap, which was shared on the Palace's official Facebook page, the twins could be seen together before they entered the school building.

The picture showed the duo in uniform, with Princess Gabriella touching her brother's face, while he appeared to be looking towards the other children around them.

"Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella," the picture was captioned.

The snap was an incredible hit with royal fans. "They are cute, and what protective gestures Princess Gabriella always has for her brother," one wrote.

Princess Charlene handed out presents with her son Prince Jacques

Another added: "Happy back to school to these two beautiful children, great tenderness between brother and sister."

In July, fans were treated to a picture of the twins when proud mum Charlene shared a photo of them whilst on holiday. "Happy holidays," she wrote alongside a snap of them at the beach, both wearing sunglasses and looking happy.

It's unknown where the picture was taken but Charlene and her kids spent time on the northwest coast of Corsica this summer.

