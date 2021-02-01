The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans with her first ever selfie-style video to mark Children's Mental Health Week, and we couldn't help but notice that Kate may have given one of her hobbies away.

The mum-of-three appeared to have been in the middle of a jog in the grounds of her Norfolk, Anmer Hall, when she whipped out her phone to record the special message to encourage parents and carers to look after their own mental wellbeing.

Kate was dressed in appropriate attire, including a navy Barbour jacket and a matching bobble hat, to wrap up against the winter chill.

READ: Kate Middleton's royal stylist confirmed? The hidden detail in her outfit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton uses selfie mode to share personal video message

The Duchess is naturally sporty and was a keen athlete while she was at school.

The Cambridges reportedly have the use of a swimming pool and a tennis court at Anmer Hall and no doubt Kate has been practising her serve when she's not on royal duties.

Back in 2019, it was reported that the Duchess was receiving tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

During February half-term that year, Kate was even spotted swimming with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a luxury hotel complex in Norfolk and even organised races for the young royals during their visit.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals her children are 'horrified' by her haircutting skills

Kate was dressed appropriately for her jog

In the video message, the future Queen said: "This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself – about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings.

"So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry – it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."

The Duchess continued: "And while this is Children's Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.

"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

DISCOVER Kickstart your fitness goals with a 30-day FREE subscription to Results Wellness Lifestyle

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.