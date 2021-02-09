Everything we know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby so far By Zach Harper

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy, on Feb. 9!

The younger Princess of York and her husband's little boy came into the world at London's Portland Hospital for Women at around 8:55 a.m. local time. Jack was present for his son's birth, and both mother and baby are doing well.

Here's everything we know about the little guy so far!

What is his name?

We don't know yet, and it will likely be a few days until we find out. There's no hard tradition about when a royal couple announce their baby's name, but in the past, that's usually happened a few days after the birth.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed Archie's name to the world on May 8, 2019, two days after he was born, while Prince William and Duchess Kate waited around the same amount of time for Princess Charlotte. Prince George's name was announced the day after his birth, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waited four days to reveal Prince Louis's name.

MORE: Royal baby name announcements in history, from Prince Charles to Archie

But it's possible Eugenie and Jack may choose to wait longer to share their son's name. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew did not reveal the name of Eugenie's big sister, Princess Beatrice, until two weeks after her birth in 1988. Lest you think distance from the throne means a longer wait time to learn of a royal baby's name, the Queen waited a full month to announce Prince Charles's name when he was born in 1948.

A recent poll of Hello! Canada readers revealed most people think the little boy will be named Philip, in honour of Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 years old this year. Alexander, James and Oliver were also top favourites for boys, coming in second, third and fourth place among our readers, respectively.

That said, bookies are seeing different results. Ladbrokes and Betfair have Arthur as the most likely name choice, with 5/1 odds at the former agency. James is second at Ladbrokes, with 6/1 odds, Frederick, Edward and Albert third at 8/1.

Will Eugenie and Jack's son have a title?

It's likely he won't. In the Royal Family, titles are passed down through fathers. Jack doesn't have a title, and while Eugenie is a princess, ultimately the decision is up to the Queen as to whether her ninth great-grandchild will receive one. If Her Majesty does decide to do so, a Letters Patent will need to amend the current rule or make Jack an earl.

Harry and Meghan did not opt for a title for Archie when he was born in 2019. He is known simply as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. If Eugenie and Jack decide against a title as well, the little boy will likely be known as Master, just like Archie. Eugenie and Jack's son is also further down the line of succession from Archie.

Where is Eugenie and Jack's son in the line of succession?

The little boy is eleventh-in-line to the throne. His mama is tenth-in-line. His birth moves Zara Tindall and her children Savannah and Isla Phillips back to 19th, 20th and 21st-in-line, respectively. When Zara gives birth to her third child with husband Mike Tindall later this year, the baby will be 22nd-in-line.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie's royal baby affects Zara Tindall and her children

When will the baby be christened?

Royal christenings tend to happen three or four months after the birth. That puts us in line for a spring baptism for Eugenie and Jack's son.

Easter, one of the Royal Family's favourite holidays, falls on April 4 this year. Eugenie and Jack's son will be nearly two months old at that time. It's an important annual tradition for the Queen, who couldn't celebrate it in her usual way with a church service at Windsor Castle in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So it's possible the family could opt to hold the christening around the same time as Easter, or even wait a few weeks and time it around Her Majesty's 95th birthday, which falls on April 21.

It's also possible the couple could hold the christening on the Victoria Day long weekend in May, as a tribute to their ancestor.

Eugenie and Jack may also decide to give their baby a public christening. While Eugenie was born in March 1990, her parents waited until that December to give her a public baptism at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham during a church service. It's possible Eugenie and Jack may also wait a similar amount of time for their baby's christening and start a family tradition that way.

While royal watchers will remember photos being taken outside recent royal christenings for George, Charlotte and Louis, their baptisms, along with Archie's, were private events. The family typically releases a group portrait and individual shots with the parents and baby following every christening.