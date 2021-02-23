Crown Princess Victoria shares adorable new photos of Princess Estelle with family puppy Princess Estelle turned nine on 23 February

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden shared a series of sweet photographs of their daughter, Princess Estelle, to mark her ninth birthday on Tuesday. And the young royal was joined by the family's adorable puppy Rio for one charming snap.

Princess Estelle, who is second in line to the throne, beams at the camera in the portraits taken at Haga Castle in Haga Park, Solna.

READ: How Meghan Markle's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie's son August Brooksbank

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria's puppy makes cute cameo in the snow

In one photo taken with her younger brother, Prince Oscar, four, and their beloved cavoodle Rio, the Swedish royal family's stunning interiors can be seen in the background, complete with gold-trimmed chairs and oil paintings.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel introduced their new pup to royal fans in a sweet Instagram post in May 2020.

Princess Estelle turned nine on 23 February

Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland was born on 23 February 2012 at the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna.

Like Princess Charlotte, Princess Estelle made history when she was born. She is the first female in Swedish history to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.

Victoria, born in 1977, became crown princess in 1979 ahead of her younger brother Prince Carl Philip when the change in the constitution came into effect.

MORE: Royal kids' favourite foods revealed – and they're not what you'd expect

MORE: Princess Eugenie breaks royal tradition with baby accessory

Two chandeliers can be in the background at Haga Castle

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Phillip and his wife Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Phillip's sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel and Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

MORE: The Queen's playhouse for Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis has to be seen

The princess will one day be queen

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are awaiting the arrival of a new cousin this year, as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their third child this spring.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.