Kate Middleton's mother Carole confirms exciting news about husband Michael

Kate Middleton's father Michael has retired at the age of 71, mum Carole has confirmed.

The mother-of-three spoke to Good Housekeeping this week about her business, Party Pieces, and her family life, and confirmed that her husband has decided to "take a step back from the business".

Asked what Michael thinks about the fact that she is so passionate about work despite his decision to take a step back from the business, the 66-year-old told the magazine: "I think he is delighted really. We were partners in life and in the business, which was great and it worked really well for us, but I think he feels this is the right time for a change.

"He is in early 70s now and he can concentrate on other stuff. He is really supportive and quite excited to see what is going to happen," she said.

Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's grandmother also revealed she was a "very hand-on" granny, "I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides," she confessed.

Carole confirmed daughter Pippa's pregnancy

During the interview, Kate, Pippa and James' mother also confirmed that she is set to become a grandmother again.

Talking about her post-lockdown hopes, she said: "I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.

"And at some point I'd like to have a big party. Despite founding Party Pieces, I've never actually had my own big party – and I'd love one!"