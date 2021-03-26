Meghan Markle parts ways with longtime agent - the truth The Duchess of Sussex starred in Suits for seven seasons

There have been reports that the Duchess of Sussex has parted ways with her longtime agent Nick Collins, who represented Meghan when she starred in legal drama Suits.

However, HELLO! understands that Nick has not represented Meghan for a long time, as he was her acting agent and she quit acting in 2017. He is a friend and continues to advise her from time to time.

Nick currently works for the Gersh Agency based in Beverly Hills.

Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017, until she announced her retirement from acting when she became engaged to Prince Harry.

The couple married in Windsor in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie, a year later.

The Sussexes are now carving out their new life in the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. They are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

Announcements to their team were made earlier this week, with the couple hiring Hollywood producer, Ben Browning, as their head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

Last year it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Netflix, as well as launching a podcast in partnership with Spotify.

It was also revealed this week that the Duke of Sussex has taken on two exciting new roles in the US.

Harry has landed a job as a chief impact officer for coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp, and he will also work part-time as a commissioner for US think tank Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder that will explore the state of the media.

