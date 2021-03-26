Prince Charles has hired an NHS spin doctor to head up his communications team, it has been confirmed.

Simon Enright has worked as director of communications for the NHS for the past seven years and has been at the forefront of managing communications around the coronavirus pandemic for the past year.

Mr Enright, who will take up his new role in May according to The Telegraph, will replace Julian Payne as Charles's director of communications.

Mr Payne has been appointed as Chair of Corporate Affairs EMEA for global public relations firm Edelman.

Previously the vice president of global PR and corporate relations for Burberry before taking up his post at the royal household, he has been in charge of Charles and Camilla's public image for the past five years.

According to a report in the Mail On Sunday in January 2021, Mr Payne has been credited with encouraging the couple to use social media platforms, with the Prince, 72, conducting his royal engagements on Zoom over the past year and the Duchess, 73, launching her Instagram book club, The Reading Room.

Charles was also voted GQ Man of the Year in 2018 and even launched his own clothing range, Modern Artisan, which was featured in British Vogue in November 2020.

Charles and Camilla visited Athens in Greece this week

It has been a difficult few weeks for the royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry opened up to Oprah about his relationship with his father Charles, admitting that the pair weren't on speaking terms for a while, saying that there was "a lot to work through".

The Duke said of his father in the interview: "I feel really let down," but added that he would make it one of his priorities "to try and heal that relationship".

This week the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall carried out their first overseas visit of 2021, travelling to Athens to mark the 200th anniversary of Greece's independence.

