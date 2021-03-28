Charles Spencer shares stunning spring scene at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family home

Charles Spencer thrilled his followers at the weekend when he shared a new video of the view at his family residence, Althorp House.

Taking to Twitter, the Earl posted a beautiful vista of a patch of land which was covered with daffodils blowing in the wind under a row of trees – how lovely!

Charles captioned the sweet clip: "Daffodils nodding stiffly in the wind," and his fans rushed to share their appreciation for the spring scene.

One commented: "A beautiful sight! A real harbinger of spring. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many daffodils in one place before."

Others agreed, replying: "I love daffodils. Absolutely gorgeous. I'm very envious. I have just a few," and: "My favorite time of year in England, just so beautiful! Thank you!"

A fourth wrote: "You are so fortunate to wake up to such an amazing place."

The estate has been in the Spencer family for 500 years

Charles is custodian of Althorp, which has been in the Spencer family for hundreds of years.

He often updates his followers on changes to the outside and inside of the property, and earlier in the week, the father-of-seven gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the interior of the residence, which was sporting a new look.

Charles shared a photo to Twitter which showed a large display of blossom branches in a beautiful ornate vase sitting on a carved white table.

Large paintings were just visible on the walls and a marble bust stood in the left corner.

The Earl captioned the picture: "A spring flourish in the entrance hall at @AlthorpHouse today. #cherryblossom."

His followers soon complimented the latest addition, with one replying: "That’s beautiful! It’s perfect with that vase."

Another agreed, responding: "Pretty little cherry blossoms sir, and loving the table and vase." A third commented: "I can't wait to visit next summer," while a fourth simply wrote: "Beautiful xxx."

