On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge shared a very cute throwback photograph of Prince George with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

In the previously unseen image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2015, a two-year-old George is sitting on a carriage next to his great grandfather. Dressed in shorts and a blue knitted jumper, he’s holding a book and smiling at someone off-camera.

Here at HELLO! we like to know all the facts, so we've done some extensive digging, and after some major cross-examination we've discovered the exact book the future King is reading. It’s Tractor Ted All About Tractors by Alexandra Heard.

The bestselling children’s books bring tractors to life for toddlers, explaining what goes on down on the farm through the friendly words of Tractor Ted. If you want to introduce your own children to the stories, you can find the whole collection on Amazon starting at just £4.80.

Prince George and Prince Philip in the previously unseen photograph

Universally loved by kids, parents and grandparents alike, we can imagine William, Kate and Philip have all enjoyed reading the story with George.

VIDEO: Prince Philips's sweet family moments

The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April, will no doubt be hugely missed by his great grandchildren. Alongside the adorable photo, Prince William shared a moving tribute, hailing his grandfather’s life as “defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family”.

