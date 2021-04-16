Prince Philip's order of service for funeral revealed - see the touching details The Duke of Edinburgh will be interred in the royal vault

The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be hailed at his funeral at St George's Chapel on Saturday.

No sermon will be delivered during the ceremonial royal service, in keeping with Prince Philip's wishes.

No members of the royal family will read lessons or give readings and there is no eulogy.

HELLO! understands that this is in keeping with the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002 when the delivery of readings was left to the clergy, and there was no eulogy then either.

In a touching nod to his royal naval career, music chosen by the Duke includes the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

It was also sung at the funeral of Philip's beloved uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

The songs will be performed by a choir of just three choristers and one soprano, with the congregation forbidden from singing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Duke also requested that Psalm 104 should be set to music by William Lovelady and which was first sung in honour of his 75th birthday in 1996.

Floral tributes for Prince Philip placed outside St George's Chapel

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, will also pay tribute to Philip's "kindness, humour and humanity."

"With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us," he will say of Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99 last Friday.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity."

At the end of the service, the choir will sing the national anthem as the Queen, members of the royal family and members of the Duke's family leave the Chapel.

The monarch's four children and eight grandchildren, along with some of their spouses bar Meghan Markle who has remained in the US, will be in attendance at the service.

Only 30 guests will attend the service due to COVID-19 restrictions.

