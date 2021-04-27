The Prince of Wales has secured a new patronage, it was revealed on Tuesday, just two and a half weeks following his father Prince Philip's death.

Charles will become patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as it prepares to mark its 75th anniversary in September.

The organisation's managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have Charles as patron, stating: "At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most.

"We aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown. With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world."

Charles and Camilla visit Soho Theatre in December 2020

Charles stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic and one of his first post-lockdown engagements in December with his wife Camilla was a visit to a London nightclub known for its illustrious musical history.

The couple watched a short musical performance at The 100 Club, before visiting the venue's Green Room, which has been signed by musicians who have performed there over the years.

On the same day, Charles and Camilla also watched a short performance at the Soho Theatre, where the future King said he was "praying" entertainment venues would be able to reopen as they battle to stay in business.

The future King is a music lover

During the January lockdown, Charles also attended a Philharmonia Concert soirée via video link in his role as patron of the Philharmonia Orchestra. He has held the patronage since 1980 and has attended several of their performances through the years.

In a rare interview on BBC Radio 3's Private Passions programme, the Prince spoke about the role of music in his life, revealing that he was a fan of Leonard Cohen and can play the trumpet, as well as the cello.

And in a romantic gesture for his wife Camilla on her 60th birthday, he told the radio show that he personally conducted a piece of music as he joined the Philharmonia Orchestra for a performance of Wagner's 1870 Siegfried Idyll.

