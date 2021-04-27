The Queen's Scottish mansion is breathtaking in new photo The royal residence is reopening to the public

The Queen's beautiful homes have remained closed for royal visitors for much of the past year, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with restrictions easing, several are now beginning to reopen their doors – including Her Majesty's Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

To share the news with royal fans, the Royal Collection Trust shared a stunning image of the property on Instagram. Taken at sunset, the grand exterior of the gothic 12th-century Abbey looked simply breathtaking against the backdrop of the pale blue sky.

"Holyrood Abbey is pictured here silhouetted against the sun. It was once one of the grandest medieval abbeys in Scotland.

"The Palace of Holyroodhouse, as well as the Abbey and The Queen’s Gallery reopened to visitors today, 26 April 2021," the caption read.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh is one of the monarch's two properties in Scotland – the other being Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Holyrood Abbey and The Queen’s Gallery have reopened

It is the Queen's official Scottish residence, where she and her late husband Prince Philip have previously hosted formal receptions including state visits, ceremonies and garden parties during the summer.

When Her Majesty is not in residence, it is open to the public – and fans will no doubt be excited to return to the four-hectare Palace gardens, which have uninterrupted views towards the Queen's Park.

The Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Features include the silver plants of the Jubilee Border and Queen Mary's sundial, made for Charles I's Scottish coronation in 1633.

It has also recently been announced that Balmoral Castle and Estate are open, too.

The royal's official Twitter account shared a stunning picture of the Queen's Scottish holiday home alongside the message: "We are OPEN! We have missed you all and look forward to welcoming you back to Balmoral Castle and Estate. Book your tickets today for admission to the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral."

