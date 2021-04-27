The Queen makes first official appearance since Prince Philip's funeral It's been ten days since the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest

Her Majesty the Queen has made her first official appearance since the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

The monarch undertook two virtual audiences on Tuesday, ten days after she laid her husband to rest in Windsor. The meetings, which took place via video link from Windsor Castle, were with the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, and the ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ivita Burmistre was received in audience and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Latvia to the Court of St. James's.

WATCH: The Queen looks on during Prince Philip's funeral

Her Excellency Mrs. Sara Affoué Amani was also received in audience by the Queen and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the Court of St. James's.

The Queen and the royal family ended their official mourning period last Friday, although some members of the Firm did carry out engagements where appropriate during the two weeks.

Last week, Prince William and Kate visited 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to hear more about how the Air Cadets support young people to develop life skills.

This was the Queen's first official, virtual appearance since Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on 9 April, served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years. In 2015, he passed the military patronage to his granddaughter-in-law Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

At the end of their visit, the Squadron took part in a Three Cheers Salute in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh, with a rousing "hip, hip, hooray".

The monarch also virtually met with the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia

On the same day in Gloucestershire, Princess Anne also visited three hospitals to thank staff for their hard work over the past year. At one hospital, she opened a new garden to commemorate loved ones lost to COVID-19.

The Queen also marked her 95th birthday in mourning on that day. She shared a heartfelt statement, thanking the public for their kindness and support during this "period of great sadness".

Despite grieving, the monarch has also carried out a number of in-person engagements since the death of her husband of 73 years. One of those included formally welcoming her new Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker to his post ahead of the Duke's funeral during a ceremony she hosted.

