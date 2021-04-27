The Queen's birthday parade details accidentally revealed The celebration will be scaled back this year

Details about the Queen's birthday parade have been accidentally revealed in a now-deleted tweet. The parade is expected to be held on 12 June.

The celebration, also known as Trooping the Colour, was already announced to be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the now deleted tweet, it was confirmed that the Scots Guards would Troop the Colours in a smaller ceremony at Windsor Castle.

WATCH: The Queen enjoys the music played at her birthday parade

This will be similar to how the celebrations were conducted last year, where other members of the royal family were not in attendance and the ceremony was broadcast on TV.

At the time, a small, brief, military ceremony took place at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen's official 94th birthday, and it was all conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines.

Despite last year's low-key celebrations, the Queen looked to have thoroughly enjoyed herself as she was seen nodding along to the music played by the Band of the Household Division.

The event will mark the Queen's first birthday since the death of Prince Philip on 9 April.

The event will be similar to last year

The period of royal mourning following the Duke of Edinburgh's passing ended on 22 April, and on Tuesday, Her Majesty made her first official appearance following his funeral.

The monarch undertook two virtual audiences. The meetings, which took place via video link from Windsor Castle, were with the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, and the ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Her Excellency Mrs. Ivita Burmistre was received in audience and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Latvia to the Court of St. James's.

Her Excellency Mrs. Sara Affoué Amani was also received in audience by the Queen and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the Court of St. James's.

Other royals have also been out for official engagements, including Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, who marked Anzac Day.

The event will be scaled back from larger instances

Anzac Day - April 25 - marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

During the engagement, which had a reduced number of attendees due to COVID-19, Princess Anne was pictured laying a wreath at both the Australian and New Zealand War Memorials and signing a book of remembrance.

The event was also marked by the Duke of Cambridge who shared a message with the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London, along with some Anzac biscuits, on Friday morning.

In his message, he paid tribute to the "indomitable spirit" and "courage" of Australian and New Zealand forces.

