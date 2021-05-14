Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita celebrates 19th birthday - all you need to know She had a starring role at William and Kate's royal wedding

Celebrations were in order for the royal family on Friday as Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones marked her 19th birthday. Lady Margarita is the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and his estranged wife Serena, as well as the only granddaughter of the late Princess Margaret.

The jewellery maker is currently 25th in line to the throne behind her older brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, now 21. Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones was born on 14 May 2002 at the Portland Hospital in London, and was named after her paternal grandmother, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, both of whom died shortly before her birth.

WATCH: Incredible footage from the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhood

She was given a starring role as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, when she was just eight-years-old. Joining her in the bridal party were Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem, and Eliza Lopes, the then three-year-old granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Lady Louise and Lady Margarita were bridesmaids at William and Kate's wedding

The teenager also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in October 2018.

Lady Margarita is also usually among the Queen's extended family members to attend Her Majesty's annual Christmas lunch day at Buckingham Palace.

David, Margarita, Serena and Charles pictured in 2017

Her father founded his own company making bespoke furniture under his professional name, David Linley. He has also written books about furniture and home interiors.

David and Serena Stanhope tied the knot in October 1993 at St Margaret's Church in Westminster. After 26 years of marriage, a spokesperson confirmed in February 2020 that the couple had separated and would be getting a divorce.

David and daughter Margarita pictured with the Queen in 2017

David and his younger sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, have remained close to their aunt, the Queen, since the death of their mother, Princess Margaret, in 2002. Their father and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones passed away in 2017.

In recent years, David has accompanied the Queen at Royal Ascot and was part of the procession at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor last month.

