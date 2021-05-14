Prince Charles quizzed about Prince Harry's controversial podcast interview by reporter Prince Harry gave an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday

Prince Charles made no comment after a reporter attempted to quiz him about Prince Harry's controversial comments that he gave on the Armchair Expert podcast.

The Duke of Sussex has compared life in the royal family to being in "The Truman Show" and like being a "zoo animal".

He also said he wouldn't be looking to replicate Charles' parenting of him with his own children, and said there was "genetic pain and suffering."

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers message of support to the hospitality industry

The Prince of Wales was visiting BCB International, a family-run business in Cardiff, which makes survival, medical and defensive equipment used by the Armed Forces and healthcare workers.

While walking around the premises, a BBC reporter asked: "Sir, do you agree with Prince Harry about the suffering and pain in the family? Have you read his comments?"

The royal chose not to comment on the questions and continued walking with the group that he was in.

Prince Charles was on a visit to BCB International

This isn't the first time that the royals have been quizzed over comments made by Harry, with Prince William responding to reporters back in March.

Earlier in the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they said that concerns had been raised about the skin colour of their then-unborn son, Archie.

When asked by reporters whether the family was racist, William flatly responded: "We're very much not a racist family."

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on behalf of the Queen which read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

Harry made the controversial comments on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Harry addressed why he had a "good body" when naked photos of him in Las Vegas were published and his friendship with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.

The Prince revealed that he and Orlando keep in touch because of the paparazzi, with them having only spoken two days previously.

