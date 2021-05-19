Why Princess Beatrice's baby will have a title but not Princess Eugenie's Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn

Princess Beatrice thrilled royal watchers on Wednesday with the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The pair, who tied the knot last summer, will welcome their baby this autumn.

It's the second child for Edoardo, who shares five-year-old son Wolfie with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

It will also be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, after their youngest daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to son August in February.

However, while little August doesn't have a title, his younger cousin will.

The reason is simple – and it's not to do with the British royal family!

Edoardo's official title is Count, as his family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic back in 1946.

Although they do not use their titles in everyday life, his family retains them.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020

That means that the couple's baby will be passed on the title of Count or Nobile Donna (Noble Woman).

Titles are always passed down from the father's side of the family, and as Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank does not have a title, their son also does not have one.

The only way that could change in the future is if the Queen decided to grant a peerage to Jack.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Beatrice's pregnancy on Wednesday in a statement.

Buckingham Palace announced the lovely news on Wednesday

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The Princess, 32, tied the knot with property developer Edoardo at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor in July 2020.

