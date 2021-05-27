5 of Prince Harry's sweetest quotes about dad Prince Charles The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to his father publicly over the years

The Duke of Sussex has been open about his relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, in recent months.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2020, Prince Harry admitted things were strained between them, saying there is "a lot to work through" with Prince Charles.

And more recently on his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See, Harry said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

WATCH: Harry delivers heartwarming speech about Charles at garden party

It's clear that Harry wants to mend relations with Charles, previously telling Oprah: "I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

HELLO! takes a look back at the royal father and son's relationship over the years, and some of Harry's sweetest quotes about Charles…

Prince Harry revealed he turned to Prince Charles for advice

Back in 2016, Harry and his older brother, Prince William, took part in the ITV documentary, When Ant And Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years Of The Prince's Trust.

The brothers spoke about their father's incredible charitable work and how they can go to him for advice, with Harry saying: "The advice that he can give us, based on the contacts that he has made over the years, is incredible. You can actually ring him up and say, 'I'm in a bit of a pickle here' or even better, you can offload stuff."

When Prince Harry interviewed Prince Charles for BBC Radio 4

Harry guest-edited BBC Radio 4's Today programme back in 2017, during which he interviewed former US President Barack Obama and his own father, Prince Charles. During the show, he was heard affectionately calling his father "pa", indicating how much he relies on his opinion by adding: "I do end up picking your brains more now than I ever have done."

Charles and Harry pictured in 2019

During their conversation, the pair also discussed climate change and Prince Charles was heard saying to his son: "Well, darling boy, it makes me very proud to think that you understand," - in reference to his son's interest in caring for the planet.

Prince Harry says Charles 'protected' them after Diana's death

In a moving interview for the 2017 documentary, Diana, 7 Days, Harry spoke about the way in which Charles cared for him and William in the immediate aftermath of their mother's death in 1997. William and Harry were just 15 and 12 at the time when Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris.

Harry said of Charles in the BBC documentary: "One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know. But, you know, he was there for us.

"He was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But you know, he was going through the same grieving process as well."

The moment Prince Harry asked Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle

When Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend her wedding to Harry in 2018, Charles stepped in to accompany the royal bride halfway down the aisle.

Charles accompanied Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day

Paying tribute to his dad in the 2018 BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry spoke about the moment he asked Charles to walk his future wife down the aisle: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said 'yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.' For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's going to be there for us."

Prince Harry's heartwarming tribute to Prince Charles at garden party

Shortly after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, they attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark Charles' forthcoming 70th birthday.

Prince Harry spoke warmly of his father at a palace garden party in 2018

In a heartwarming speech, Harry praised his father's work over the years, saying: "His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference.

"In fact, many of the issues William and I now work on are subjects we were introduced to by our father growing up."

