Royal fans will no doubt be delighted as Sandringham House has finally fully reopened to the public following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen's 600-acre Norfolk home has a special meaning to the Queen, as she frequently stays on the grounds during Christmas, and often visits the estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, for its Christmas service.

Parts of the estate, including the car parks, shop and gardens had already been open to the public, but now Sandringham House, the Sandringham Restaurant and the St. Mary Magdalene Church are again open.

The announcement was made on Twitter, with a tweet reading: "We are delighted to reopen our doors into Sandringham House again from today," it then directed people to the website to buy tickets.

A later tweet added: "Visiting us this weekend or anytime soon? Download the Glide app ahead of your visit & pay to park via the app on arrival. The app will also update you with how busy the car park is."

Both tweets showed off the full splendour of the house, with the first focusing on the opulent drawing room. The room featured some magnificent paintings, family crests, as well as several drawing tables which featured royal pictures.

The second snap showcased part of the beautiful gardens, with several reeds poking out in front of a stone duckhouse.

The estate is now fully reopen

Last year, the Queen broke with royal tradition when she celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of travelling up to Sandringham in line with coronavirus restrictions at the time.

However, the estate has recently seen some new life, as the Queen allowed Prince William and Kate Middleton to use the estate for work purposes.

The royal couple had been staying nearby at their country home, Anmer Home, in January with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge used the estate to praise the efforts of nurses during the coronavirus pandemic for their "acts of kindness" toward patients.

More recently, Prince Charles, who has been in control of the estate since 2017, began making some changes as he worked towards turning the area fully organic.

The Prince of Wales has been in control of the estate since 2017

Speaking to Country Life, Charles spoke about the ethos behind his ambition: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

Changes on the huge estate include creating wildlife corridors, installing bird boxes, and using organic fertiliser. There are a few crops which still cannot be harvested organically, but there are provisions in place to work towards it.

In the same interview, the Prince also went on to explain that his passion stemmed from the fact that he has been managing the land around Highgrove in a similar fashion since the 1980s.

