Gary Lineker hits out at Piers Morgan over controversial new tweet The football star didn’t hold back!

Gary Lineker didn't pull any punches when he tweeted Piers Morgan on Tuesday. The former footballer decided to take Piers to task over comments the GMB star had made over Emma Raducanu's shock exit from Wimbledon.

Emma, who is just 18, managed to get to the final 16 in the sporting competition but had to retire from her latest match on medical grounds.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB halfway through show

John McEnroe quickly came under fire when he suggested that Emma had found playing in the fourth round "a little too much" stating: "I feel bad for Emma, obviously. It appears it just got a little bit too much, as is understandable, particularly with what we've been talking about this over the last six weeks with Osaka not even here.

"How much can players handle? It makes you look at the guys that have been around and the girls for so long – how well they can handle it. Hopefully, she'll learn from this experience."

Emma Raducuna was forced to pull out of Wimbledon on medical grounds

Piers was among those to defend John's comments, tweeting on Tuesday: "McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna's a talented player but couldn't handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly. Not 'brave' just a shame.

"If I were her, I'd tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was."

Happens to the best of us, even those that aren’t suffering from a possible injury or illness. https://t.co/aHWn72UR9P pic.twitter.com/Uu66luPOpp — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021

Gary hit back at Piers's comment

His comments proved inflammatory, with Gary among those to call out the TV presenter. Retweeting Piers' post, Gary shared a screenshot showing the now-infamous moment Piers stormed off GMB. He wrote: "Happens to the best of us, even those that aren't suffering from a possible injury or illness."

Piers made headlines in March this year when he stormed off the set of GMB after co-presenter Alex Beresford criticised the way he continued to "trash" the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers left GMB following his clash with Alex Beresford

The following day, it was confirmed that Piers was leaving the show for good. An ITV spokesperson said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

