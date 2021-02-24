Tessy Antony de Nassau expecting first child with fiancé Frank Floessel The former Luxembourg royal announced her engagement in December 2020

Tessy Antony de Nassau has revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé and Swiss businessman Frank Floessel.

The former Luxembourg royal, 35, shared two photos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the couple looking away from the camera at a beautiful sunset.

Tessy, wearing a mustard yellow lace dress from Maje, places her hands on her growing baby bump, while Frank embraces his future wife.

In a second snap, the couple gaze adoringly at one another and Tessy's beautiful engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

Tessy captioned the post: "Spring is the perfect time for delicate flowers to grow."

Tessy shared her happy news on Instagram

The pair shared news of their engagement on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020 as they celebrated in Switzerland.

Tessy is already mum to Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Noah, 13, from her first marriage to Prince Louis of Luxembourg.

The couple separated in 2017 after ten years of marriage, finalising their divorce two years later.

Prince Louis is the third son of the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.

Tessy runs a bespoke consultancy, Finding Butterflies, and is also a co-founder of charity Professors Without Borders.

She spoke to HELLO! last May about life in lockdown and homeschooling her two sons.

"They're doing really well," she said proudly. "I give them a task and say: 'How about you do it yourself and if you have a problem, you tell me.' I try and teach them to become a more independent and confident student, although it doesn't always work and sometimes they can be a bit tired and distracted – similar to us adults. We don't always have perfect days, either."

