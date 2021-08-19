Princess Charlotte's big school milestone in September revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are currently enjoying the summer holidays, but it's set to be all change come September, particularly for their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The six-year-old will reach a big new school milestone when she returns to her classroom at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London.

Charlotte will be starting in Year 2, making it her final year of her infant or lower school years of her education.

READ: Kate Middleton celebrates special day with incredible photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day at school in 2019

In September 2022, the young royal will join her big brother, Prince George, eight, in the middle school or junior years.

It's also likely that Prince Louis, three, will also start school next September.

School children in Years 2 and 6 usually sit SATs tests towards the end of the school year. However, these exams were cancelled in 2020 and this year due to the pandemic. Pupils are due to sit their SATs tests when they resume in May 2022.

While Charlotte will be starting Year 2 this September, George will be going into Year 4 – the second year of his junior education.

MORE: 12 royal parents and their mini-me children - see the most striking photos

MORE: 6 adorable times royal siblings were captured holding hands

Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea in 2019

There have been reports that the Cambridges had been enquiring about schools in Berkshire for their children, as well as suitable nearby residences.

Berkshire, of course, is where Kate was raised and the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in the area.

George could potentially follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and move to a boarding school. However, Thomas's currently enrols children up to the age of 13 and this could rule out a move.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.