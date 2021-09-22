Kate Middleton shares moving personal tweets - royal fans react

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare series of personal tweets following a very moving visit to Cumbria on Tuesday.

Kate took to Twitter after a "powerful" meeting with Holocaust survivors who returned to the Lake District, where they first came to stay in 1945 after being rescued from Nazi-occupied Europe.

Sharing a series of photos from her engagement, she wrote: "Following the atrocities experienced in the concentration camps in 1945, a group of 300 child Holocaust survivors came here, to the Lake District, to heal from the trauma of their childhood experiences.

"This group of children were called the 'Windermere Children'. I wanted to be able to meet some of the survivors Ike & Arek in person to hear their stories; about how they went on to create their own companies, write a book & to this day, still sneak in the odd round of golf.

"It was so powerful to hear how their time in the Lakes enjoying outdoor recreation, sport and art therapy, allowed them to be able to begin to rebuild their lives and eventually, their families here in the UK."

The Duchess heard from two Holocaust survivors during the boat trip

Royal fans responded to the Duchess' personal tweets, with one saying: "Thank you for shining a light on their experience. So glad they landed in such a beautiful place which must have been healing, restorative for them. Bless them all."

Another said: "I’m sure you will never forget their stories," while a third added: "I'm learning so much by just following the royal engagements. I [heart emoji] how you highlight the efforts of people & charities. I'm particularly touched by this story, I can imagine how it was for you to actually talk to these survivors. Thanks for sharing this experience with us."

Earlier in the day, Kate also joined a group of Air Cadets for a series of outdoor activities, including abseiling and mountain biking.

The Duchess, who is Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, then marked the re-opening of the RAF Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre following a £2m refit.

