Princess Charlene has sparked concern among her followers when her latest photos of twins Jacques and Gabriella showed the young princess sporting a leg injury.

Gabriella appears to have picked up the injury in the past few days, although the palace haven't made an official comment.

The royal twins were attending the International Monaco Dog Show with their aunt, Princess Caroline, and some of their cousins.

During the event, Gabriella was pictured in a wheelchair with her leg all done up in a cast as she was pushed around by her aunt and twin brother.

However, Charlene did not mention this in her caption, as she wrote: "Spending time with their auntie HRH Princess Caroline and their cousins at the annual dog show…"

Gabriella has picked up a leg injury

One worried fan asked: "What happened to little girl?" Another commented: "Shame, what happened to little Bella's leg?"

One follower sent warm wishes to Gabriella, saying: "OH MY! Gabriella is in a cast in a wheel chair...... did she have a fall? Sending all good wishes for her speedy recovery so that she can romp and play again whenever she is healed!"

Although how the six-year-old picked up the injury is a mystery, one person theorised: "She's a little child it happens. Children always broke things as growing up, get well soon cutie."

But overall, it looks like the royal family had a fun time, as they got up close and personal with some adorable pooches.

Charlene shares Jacques and Gabriella with husband Prince Albert

Charlene was recently hospitalised after she suffered from a collapse, and earlier this week she returned to social media to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.

The surprise post featured striking photographs and a link to the charity's website.

The two black-and-white portraits featured Charlene in some fierce jet-black eye makeup. The first image was etched in contrasting blood red writing for impact, with the message: "Rhino horn is NOT cool!"

For the second image, the royal reposted a photo shared last month on her Instagram page, where she points and stares intently down the camera lens with her piercing blue eyes.

