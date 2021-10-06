Prince Albert talks about Charlene's imminent return to Monaco The princess has remained in South Africa since May

Prince Albert has given an update on Princess Charlene's return to Monaco, following her recovery from an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Speaking to RMC radio, Albert said that his wife "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days."

He also spoke about Charlene's health condition, adding: "She is better, although it has been very complicated for her because she has suffered different problems."

Princess Charlene, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after falling ill. It's meant months apart from her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The family are believed to have visited Charlene twice in that time, most recently in August.

Albert previously said of his wife an interview with PEOPLE magazine last month: "She's ready to come home."

The couple have been married for ten years

Charlene has previously said that she is hoping to travel back to Monaco in October, but Albert told the publication that "depends on what her doctors say."

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,'" Albert said. "But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

Charlene shared a new photo last weekend

Princess Charlene was pictured for the first time this week since her emergency hospital visit in September.

The Palais Princier at the time: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection.

"Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying."

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the royal shared a new photo which showed her smiling as she sat at a table in front of an open book. She simply captioned the snap "God bless," followed by a heart emoji.

