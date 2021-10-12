Kate Middleton to be joined by Ant and Dec at royal outing The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the Forward Trust in June

The Duchess of Cambridge will be joined by TV duo Ant and Dec, as she delivers a keynote speech for one of her long-standing patronages next week.

Kate will speak at an event hosted by the Forward Trust on Tuesday 19 October to launch the charity's Taking Action on Addiction campaign.

Led by the Forward Trust alongside a number of charity partners, Taking Action on Addiction is a long-term campaign, which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help.

At Tuesday's event, Kate will meet beneficiaries of the charity as well as a number of supporters with lived experience of addiction and hear their stories. The Duchess will also deliver a keynote address which will highlight the importance of tackling misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding addiction and its roots in early childhood experiences. The meeting will be compered by TV presenters Ant and Dec.

Kate visited HMP Send to learn about the work of The Forward Trust in 2020

The launch of the campaign coincides with Addiction Awareness Week, running from 18 to 24 October, which aims to provide a platform to highlight the challenges of addiction, to engage with people and families affected, and to raise public awareness.

Over the last ten years, the Duchess' experience working with addiction charities has helped lay the groundwork for her understanding of the complexities of mental health and has informed much of her work on the early years.

Experiences in early childhood, before the age of five, are proven to have significant impact on adult lives, including resilience and the ability to cope with adversity.

Kate became patron of the Forward Trust in June 2021 when the charity merged with Action on Addiction, which was one of her first patronages in 2012.

