Clara Amfo shares insight into her visit to Prince William's house for Earthshot Prize Awards The former Strictly contestant opened up on the green carpet!

Clara Amfo shared some details of her visit to the Duke of Cambridge's residence to film and prepare for the Earthshot Prize Awards, which took place on Sunday.

The former Strictly star revealed that when she and co-host Dermot O'Leary filmed some adverts ahead of the ceremony, William was a natural performer – whereas the presenting pair joked they felt like they were a little less able!

Clara said: "He has been really great company and I am sure you saw our advert and he was quite the actor. We took a few takes and he took considerably less."

Dermot chimed in: "He is so disarming. He is doing an incredible job. It is easy not to stick hid his head above the parapet but he is."

Award presenters at the event included Dame Emma Thompson, who spoke to the press about our throwaway culture and said her parents would have been horrified by how society dumps its waste on the streets.

Clara and Dermot were proud to front the awards

Speaking on the Earthshot Prize’s green carpet, she said: "It’s all about thinking differently, it is also about remembering how we used to live - we never used to live like this. We’ve only been mad for about 60 years."

She went on: "If we had shown my parents how people live (today) how they will wander down the streets and coffee cup, immediately throw it away, eat throwaway, everything throwaway, they would’ve gone 'what’s going on.'"

Dame Emma Thompson was an awards presenter at the event

Harry Potter star Emma Watson also presented an award and chose to wear a stunning monochrome outfit made from recycled dresses.

Other famous faces in attendance included Olympic rower Matthew Pinsent and Liverpool and Egypt footballer Mo Salah as well as actors David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo and former Conservative Party leader William Hague, who is chair of the Royal Foundation.

