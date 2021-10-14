Prince William is set to follow in his wife's footsteps on Friday as he prepares to take questions about the Earthshot Prize in a Q+A on the couple's joint Instagram account.

The Duke of Cambridge has never done something this personal on the pair's social media pages. He made the announcement in an Instagram Stories post where he sat in an opulent office with some documents labelled 'Earthshot Prize Q+A'. He captioned the post: "Taking questions on the Earthshot Prize tomorrow," and signed off with 'W' with a hand pointing down emoji directed at the question box.

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in an Instagram Q+A session after insights from her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey.

When asked during the session what sparked her interest in the Early Years, the Duchess replied: "I actually get asked this question a lot. I think people assume because I am a parent, that's why I've taken an interest in the Early Years.

"I think this really is bigger than that. This isn't about – just about – happy healthy children, this is about the society I hope we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health, and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience."

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960's, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon.

The royal will be answering questions on Friday

The Earthshot Prize aims to incentivise change and inspire collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and ultimately repair our planet over the next ten years.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste free world. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Although this will be the Duke's first Instagram Q+A session, the royal does still give interviews, and on Thursday he revealed to BBC Newscast a sweet detail about his young son, Prince Louis – that he loves playing in the countryside.

The Prince also said that his eldest child, Prince George, is aware of how the resources he uses impact the planet, such as not overusing water and turning off light switches.

The Earthshot Prize has received a lot of important backers

William explained: "He is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment. Charlotte is still a little bit young. She's still not quite sure. And actually, Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside."

We're heartened to hear young George is taking an active interest in protecting the planet, and it's nice to hear about how little Louis spends his days. The great outdoors is a healthy place for a child to spend time.

The father-of-three added: "But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter. But I think when you're that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it. I feel bad, I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry."

